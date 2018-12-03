Explore today's cheapest rentals in Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Philadelphia via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3098 1/2 Ruth St.
Here's a studio at 3098 1/2 Ruth St. in Richmond, which is going for $550/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, fresh paint and a new kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
1410 N. 21st St.
Listed at $600/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1410 N. 21st St. in Sharswood.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinets and new kitchen appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
3142 N. Broad St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3142 N. Broad St. in Glenwood, is also listed for $600/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the listing here.)