Explore today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square, Philadelphia

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,445, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1229 Chestnut St., #601
Listed at $1,010/month, this studio condo is located at 1229 Chestnut St., #601.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site management, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect carpeted flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
901 Clinton St., #4
Here's a studio condo at 901 Clinton St., #4, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,040/month.
Secured entry is included as a building amenity. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and white appliances. Pets are not allowed.
201 S. 13th St., #1204
Over at 201 S. 13th St., #1204, there's this studio condo, going for $1,150/month.
The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and recessed lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
