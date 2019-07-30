Troubleshooters: Heartwarming help for homeowner thanks to Action News viewers

That's when the Philadelphia district attorney outlined charges against three people accused of stealing more than $300,000 dollars from dozens of homeowners.
One of those homeowners was Evon Butler. The Troubleshooters showed you how her home is falling apart and now thanks to the generosity of our Action News viewers, Butler is getting much-needed help and has hope she'll be able to keep her home after all.
"I'm lost. I really don't know what I'm going to do," she said.
When the Troubleshooters first met 69-year-old Evon Butler, she was afraid she'd have to sell her house. She said after a public adjuster stole from her, pocketing a $24,000 dollar check from her insurance company, she can't afford to fix the severe damage caused by a rainstorm.
She said when she looks around at the cracks and leaks, she wants to cry.
But today Butler is crying tears of gratitude. After the Troubleshooters shared Butler's story on Action News, a number of viewers contacted us to offer to help, including Stronghold Development and Construction LLC which is offering to replace Butler's roof for free.
"We want to give back and let you know that we care," said Kathleen George of Stronghold.
Mike McGrory, the owner of Servpro of Germantown, also saw our news report on Butler.
"I called my partner and I said I'm jumping in there and he said go ahead so that's what we did," he said. "First step is just getting down there and seeing what the extent of the damage was and putting together a plan to see what we can do to help."
"I'm very happy," Butler said.
If you need our help, email the Action News Troubleshooters or give us a call at 1-866-978-4232 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.