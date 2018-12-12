Here are today's cheapest rentals in Atlantic City | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Atlantic City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2628 Atlantic Ave.
First there's this abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2628 Atlantic Ave., listed at $700/month.
This top-floor unit offers an updated kitchen, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. The brick building is situated in a prime location. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
3818 Ventnor Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3818 Ventnor Ave., is also listed for $700/month.
The apartment features carpeted floors, closet space and an updated kitchen. The building is situated just two blocks from the beach. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
446 N. Maryland Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 446 N. Maryland Ave., which is going for $700/month.
This second-floor unit has tiled floors, lots of natural light and water views. The building offers extra storage as well as outdoor space. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
5 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Apartment amenities include central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and an updated kitchen. The building is accessible to the beach and all the attractions in Atlantic City. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
