Here are today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

1715 Webster St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Graduate Hospital are hovering around $1,600, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graduate Hospital rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

712 S. 16th St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 712 S. 16th St. which is going for $1,250/month.

The building offers secured entry, outdoor space and move-in concierge service. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space, a deck and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2321 Fitzwater St.




Then there's this 434-square-foot at 2321 Fitzwater St., listed at $1,285/month.

The building is housed in an old church and offers secured entry. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1715 Webster St.




Listed at $1,350/month, this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 1715 Webster St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted here.

(Here's the listing.)

2100 Christian St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2100 Christian St., which, with 550 square feet, is going for $1,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a deck, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
