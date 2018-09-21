Here are today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graduate Hospital rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
712 S. 16th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 712 S. 16th St. which is going for $1,250/month.
The building offers secured entry, outdoor space and move-in concierge service. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space, a deck and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
2321 Fitzwater St.
Then there's this 434-square-foot at 2321 Fitzwater St., listed at $1,285/month.
The building is housed in an old church and offers secured entry. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
1715 Webster St.
Listed at $1,350/month, this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 1715 Webster St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted here.
2100 Christian St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2100 Christian St., which, with 550 square feet, is going for $1,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a deck, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
