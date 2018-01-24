REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Northern Liberties, Philadelphia

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Northern Liberties look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Northern Liberties via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

433 Poplar St.




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 433 Poplar Street, is 30.1 percent less than the $1,573 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. In the first-floor unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a full kitchen. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the complete listing here.)

981 N 6th St., #2f



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 981 N 6th St., is listed for $1,175 / month for its 450 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, good closet space and plenty of natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

239 Fairmount Ave., #1




Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 239 Fairmount Ave., listed at $1,350 / month. In the bi-level unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and tiling, a dishwasher, good closet space and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the listing here.)

912 N 2nd St., #A



Listed at $1,350 / month, this 1,460-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 912 N 2nd St. In the first-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, sky lights, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)

400 Green St.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 400 Green St. It's listed for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and a fitness center. (See the listing here.)
