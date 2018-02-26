Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Old City, Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
300 Market St., #201
Listed at $1,295 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment, located at 300 Market St., is 25.8 percent less than the $1,745 / month median rent for a studio in Old City.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.
(See the complete listing here.)
33 Letitia St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental, situated at 33 Letitia St., is listed for $1,320 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and carpeting. It also has a working fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
130 Arch St., #307
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 130 Arch St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,325 / month.
Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
50 S 2nd St.
Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 50 S 2nd St., listed at $1,350 / month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck.
(See the listing here.)
38 N 3rd St., #204
Listed at $1,375 / month, this 461-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 38 N 3rd St.
In the sunny unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
116 S 7th St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 116 S 7th St., is listed for $1,445 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.