Here are today's cheapest rentals in Old City, Philadelphia

38 N. Third St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Old City is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

130 Arch St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 130 Arch St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,375/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features a roof deck, an elevator, outdoor space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

116 S. Seventh St.




Then there's this space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 116 S. Seventh St., listed at $1,445/month.

On-site laundry and secured entry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a spiral staircase and a breakfast bar. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

38 N. Third St., #405




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 38 N. Third St., is listed for $1,495/month for its 602 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Small dogs are permitted here.

(See the listing here.)

125 N. Fourth St.




Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 125 N. Fourth St.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a kitchen island and large windows. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
