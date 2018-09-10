Here are today's cheapest rentals in Old City, Philadelphia

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,627, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
315 New St.
Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 315 New St., is 67.7 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Old City.
Building amenities include garage parking. In the furnished unit, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a queen size bed. Pets are not permitted.(See the complete listing here.)
118 Market St.
This studio apartment, situated at 118 Market St., is listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a breakfast nook. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
117 Chestnut St.
Then there's this 550-square-foot at 117 Chestnut St., listed at $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity.
(Here's the listing.)
214 New St., #Unit A
To wrap things up, there's this 995-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 New St., #Unit A. It's being listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, built-in shelves, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Building amenities include storage space and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)