Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

So how does the low-end pricing on a Rittenhouse rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2051 Walnut St., #3m
This studio, situated at 2051 Walnut St., is listed for $895/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample natural light. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1512 Spruce St.
Here's an apartment at 1512 Spruce St., which, at 278-square-feet, is going for $928/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
2045 Spruce St.
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio is located at 2045 Spruce St.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
1521 Pine St., #1f
This studio apartment, situated at 1521 Pine St., is listed for $1,095/month.
The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and exposed brick. Pets are not permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
257 S. 16th St.
Over at 257 S. 16th St., there's this 514-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(View the listing here.)