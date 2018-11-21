Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1908 Pine St.
This studio, situated at 1908 Pine St., is listed for $895/month for its 350 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
2220 Walnut St., #310
Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment is located at 2220 Walnut St., #310.
Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and a separate dining room area. Animal lovers, rejoice: dogs and cats are both allowed at this location.
257 S. 16th St.
Then, over at 257 S. 16th St., this place is going for $1,475/month.
Apartment amenities include a fireplace, large windows, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
