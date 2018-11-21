REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

2220 Walnut St., #310. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Rittenhouse is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1908 Pine St.





This studio, situated at 1908 Pine St., is listed for $895/month for its 350 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2220 Walnut St., #310





Listed at $1,095/month, this studio apartment is located at 2220 Walnut St., #310.

Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and a separate dining room area. Animal lovers, rejoice: dogs and cats are both allowed at this location.

(Here's the listing.)

257 S. 16th St.






Then, over at 257 S. 16th St., this place is going for $1,475/month.

Apartment amenities include a fireplace, large windows, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Harrisburg: What will $700 get you?
What will $1,600 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
What does $1,400 rent you in Philadelphia, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Man stabbed in the neck and chest in North Philadelphia
Chief Justice Roberts criticizes Trump for 'Obama judge' comment
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
Show More
Police: Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Gritty nominates himself for TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Action News Update
Video of woman stabbed, driven over is shown in court
University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
More News