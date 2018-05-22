Here are today's cheapest rentals in Spring Garden, Philadelphia

So how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Garden rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1619 Mount Vernon St.
Listed at $1,095/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1619 Mount Vernon St., is 30.7 percent less than the $1,581/month median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Garden.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a loft area, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
540 N. 19th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 540 N. 19th St., is listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a stove, a ceiling fan and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
1701 Green St.
Then there's this 1,000-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 1701 Green St., listed at $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a loft area and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
1427 Melon St., #401
Listed at $1,513/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1427 Melon St.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, large windows, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include an elevator and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)