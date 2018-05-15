REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square, Philadelphia

1320 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,450, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

928 Pine St., #14




Listed at $935/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 928 Pine St., is 35.5 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square.

The apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #423




This studio condo, situated at 1324 Locust St., is listed for $995/month for its 320-square-feet of space.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and wooden cabinetry. An elevator, a doorman and a fitness center are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

319 S. 10th St., #131




Here's a studio condo at 319 S. 10th St., which, at 400-square-feet, is going for $1,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. In the residence, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

260 S. Ninth St., #3F




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 260 S. Ninth St., which, with 500-square-feet, is going for $1,395/month.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a spacious closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1320 Pine St., #1F




Listed at $1,400/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1320 Pine St.

The apartment offers high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, large windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
