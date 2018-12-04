Here are today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square, Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1229 Chestnut St., #1406
Listed at $910/month, this studio condo, located at 1229 Chestnut St., #1406, is 17.3 percent less than the $1,100/month median rent for a studio in Washington Square.
Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and 24-hour front desk attendants. The unit has carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Cat owners are welcome to bring their feline friends, but dogs are not allowed here.
901 Clinton St., #4
Here's a studio condo at 901 Clinton St., #4, which, at 400 square feet, is going for $995/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building is a converted brownstone that offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 security deposit.
1312 Pine St., #3f
Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1312 Pine St., #3f, listed at $1,095/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a breakfast bar and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
202 Pine St., #3rd floor
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1202 Pine St., #3rd floor, is listed for $1,250/month for its 732 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and hardwood floors. Both cats and small dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
201 S. 13th St., #212
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 201 S. 13th St., #212, which is going for $1,285/month.
In this historic landmark building, the amenities include on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, generous closet space and hardwood flooring. Good news animal owners: this is a pet-friendly building. Prospective tenants can anticipate a $50 application fee.
