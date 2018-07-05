Here's what you can rent in Philadelphia for $1,300

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
214 W. Thompson St. (Old Kensington)
Listed at $1,300/month, this studio is located at 214 W. Thompson St.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and assigned parking. In the unit, look out for floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
519 S. 42nd St. (Woodland Terrace)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 519 S. 42nd St. It's also listed for $1,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and outdoor space. The unit features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and granite countertops. Sorry pet owners: either cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
4328 Ridge Ave. (East Falls)
Here's a studio spot at 4328 Ridge Ave. that's going for $1,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Building amenities include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a bike room and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
182 Gay St., #1204 (Roxborough)
Located at 182 Gay St., #1204, here's a 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,300/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a patio and faux granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2221 S. Broad St. (Lower Moyamensing)
Located at 2221 S. Broad St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,300/month.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and extra closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
