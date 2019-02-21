Inside Philadelphia's most expensive apartments

We combed through local listings in Philadelphia via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
115 N. Orianna St., #2 (Old City)
First, gaze at this condo located at 115 N. Orianna St., #2 in Old City. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 4,200 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is about $1,500/month, this living space is currently going for a steep $12,500/month. What makes it so costly?
In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a balcony, exposed brick and a quartz kitchen island. The building has an elevator. As glamorous as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
440 S. Broad St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, here's this condo over at 440 S. Broad St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,395 square feet in size. This stately abode is currently priced at $8,400/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a balcony and air conditioning. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, additional storage space and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this deluxe rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1401 Spruce St., #3B3-5BA (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this condo situated at 1401 Spruce St., #3B3-5BA in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,030 square feet in size. This pad is currently going for $7,525/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace and air conditioning. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and a residents lounge. Living in this voluminous house isn't all-inclusive: pets are not permitted. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
