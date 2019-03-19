Inside Philadelphia's most expensive apartments

We examined local listings in Philadelphia via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most posh listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
115 N. Orianna St., #2 (Old City)
First, salivate over this condo over at 115 N. Orianna St., #2 in Old City. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 4,200 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is roughly $1,500/month, this place is currently listed at a mind-numbing $15,000/month. Why so costly?
In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, quartz countertops, including an kitchen island, Wolf, Sub Zero and Miele appliances and balconies. The building comes with an elevator.
As la-di-da as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
50 S. 16th St., #4701 (Rittenhouse)
Next, take a look at this condo over at 50 S. 16th St., #4701 in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,600 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $8,900/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, Sub Zero and Miele appliances and spacious walk-in closets. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
As la-di-da as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
440 S. Broad St. (Rittenhouse)
And last, there's this single-family home over at 440 S. Broad St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,395 square feet. This living space is currently listed at $8,400/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the furnished home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this voluminous rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
