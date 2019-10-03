Real Estate

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's former Seattle home listed for sale

SEATTLE (WPVI) -- For $7.5 million dollars, you can own a real piece of rock 'n' roll history. Kurt Cobain's former Seattle home is for sale.

Cobain and his wife, Courtney Love, bought the house in January 1994.



The couple lived there until the Nirvana frontman killed himself in the greenhouse on the property on April 5th of that year.

Love had the greenhouse torn down, but stayed in the home until 1997. It sold for almost $3 million at that time.

The Queen Anne-style house is more than 100 years old. It's 8,000 square feet and sits on three quarters of an acre of land.

According to property records, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with a detached garage and retaining wall.


