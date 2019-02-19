Lancaster's poshest real estate rentals, revealed

We combed through local listings in Lancaster via rental website Zumper to find the city's most luxurious listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
619 E. Chestnut St. (East Side)
First off, behold this single-family home over at 619 E. Chestnut St. in East Side. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,800 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Lancaster is about $1,025/month, this place is currently listed at $1,700/month. What makes it so steep?
In the single-family home, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Dogs too can partake in this stately abode.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
405 N. Mulberry St. (Stadium District)
Then, check out this over at 405 N. Mulberry St. in Stadium District. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's 780 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Lancaster is about $698/month, this pad is currently going for $1,425/month. What makes it so expensive?
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, exposed steel/wood structural beams and granite countertops. The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this voluminous rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is very bikeable.
223 Nevin St., #2 (Chestnut Hill)
Finally, here's this apartment over at 223 Nevin St., #2 in Chestnut Hill. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home is currently going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking.Both cats and dogs are permitted in this stately abode.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is convenient for biking.
