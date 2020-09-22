jersey shore

Margate's Lucy the Elephant closed for postponed Airbnb overnight stays

Lucy the Elephant will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 28.
MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Margate's iconic Lucy the Elephant is closed to the public this week to prepare for some special guests.

Three lucky couples scored an overnight on Airbnb in March, but the reservations were delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"The Save Lucy Committee, Inc. is excited to announce that our three lucky Airbnb couples will finally be enjoying their overnight stays inside Lucy the Elephant!" the committee announced on Lucy's official website.

Crews are now hard at work to make sure all precautions are in place for their upcoming stays.

Each night cost $138 "in honor of the number of years Lucy has served as a New Jersey Shore icon."

"Standing a regal six stories high, Lucy the Elephant was built in 1881 and is older than the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She hosted her first stay in 1902, and over the years she has served as a tavern and even hosted former United States President Woodrow Wilson," Airbnb officials said.

The landmark will be closed until September 27.

Lucy will reopen on Monday, with a fully-decorated interior, as it may have looked when it was briefly a summer residence in 1903.

The Victorian-era furnishings will be on display until the end of the year.
