entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' fans build themed Airbnb in North Carolina

WOODFIN, N.C. -- A western North Carolina couple is working on a one-of-a-kind hobbit home to let people live out their "Lord of the Rings" fantasies.

"I've always been a 'Lord of the Rings' fan," Mike Parrish told WLOS.

Parrish and his wife are building an 800-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath dwelling that is 90% underground. It's being built in Woodfin, which borders the vibrant historic city of Asheville.

"What we want is to just have an area where people can come and bring their kids and just leave with an unforgettable experience," Parrish said.

There will also be a kitchen available to guests along with a mountain view.

The iconic round doors were built by local woodworker John Fenwick, but they look like they could have been built by Bilbo Baggins.

The home is expected to be completed in around two months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatencairbnbentertainmentmovienorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
8-year-old Bucks County girl designs Cirque costume
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia
As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks display to go ahead amid bushfire threat
Show More
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off NJ coast
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
More TOP STORIES News