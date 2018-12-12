REAL ESTATE

One of 32 historic Elfreth's Alley homes is for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Elfreth's Alley house for sale: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 11, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tiny Elfreth's Alley is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Philadelphia.

More than a half million people visit this block each year, with its little rowhomes sitting neatly on both sides.

There are well over 300 years of American history here, as Elfreth's Alley is known as America's oldest occupied residential street.

The houses date back to the early 1700's.

For now, Alfred Krawitz owns number 139, the oldest out of them all. But it's now on the market for a neat $900,000.

"I think the market is good. The neighborhood is developing and Philadelphia is on the move," said Krawitz.

Krawitz bought the house in 1975. He gave Action News a tour Tuesday, to show off the upgrades, appliances and working fireplaces.

"It's got a Jacuzzi, the interior is all brand new, air conditioning, all new plumbing... it's in mint condition," he said.

The house has approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, the two fireplaces work, and from every room, including the kitchen, you get a view of the old outhouse.

"It was a lot of fun," said Krawitz about living in the home. "Lots of tourists. Nice people from other countries, other cities."
All of the residents know these houses were here before America became America.

"I've had this house over 40 years, I just thought maybe the time is right to see if someone would enjoy it like I did," he said.

There are 32 tiny homes on this historic block, a unique neighborhood to say the least.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatephilly newshousing marketreal estate
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $700 rent you in Harrisburg, right now?
What will $1,900 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fishtown, Philadelphia
Renting in Reading: What will $700 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Bucks County
Police: Driver crashes while fleeing officers in Wilmington
Arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Reports: Wentz likely out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
Sketch released of suspect in attacks on women in Norristown
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces left inside body
Show More
Video shows attack on teens over Deptford Mall parking space
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest appears in N.J. court
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
1 year after cow escapes, no live nativity scene at Old City church
Man who killed newlywed during robbery executed in Texas
More News