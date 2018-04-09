Outdoor space anyone? What $1,500 will get you in Philadelphia right now

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
1933 S Chadwick St. (Newbold)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1933 S Chadwick St. listed for $1,500 / month for its 1,000-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
330 S Hicks St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 330 S Hicks St. that's also going for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a patio, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinets, central air conditioning and closet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are welcome with a refundable pet fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
4308 Fleming St. (Manayunk)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4308 Fleming St. and listed for $1,500 / month.
In the listing, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, exposed brick and air conditioning. The building boasts outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2628 S Chadwick St. (Girard Estates)
Located at 2628 S Chadwick St., here's a 999-square-foot studio residence that's listed for $1,500/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
528 Wharton St., #1 (Dickinson Narrows)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1,100-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located at 528 Wharton St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate tile flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1409 Germantown Ave., #3h (Kensington, Old)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1409 Germantown Ave. It's listed at $1,500 / month for its 860-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar and built-in shelves. In the building you'll find a roof terrace, an elevator, a residents lounge, outdoor space and bike storage. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3414 Race St., #2 (Powelton)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 3414 Race St. and listed for $1,500 / month.
Tenants can expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, closet space and a deck. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1539 South St., #a (Rittenhouse)
Located at 1539 South St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,500 / month. This unit is located in a large house, but offers its own private entrance.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and central air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
