Philadelphia's most luxurious real estate rentals, revealed

We combed through local listings in Philadelphia via rental site Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
50 S. 16th St. (Rittenhouse)
Starting things off with a statement, turn your attention to this condo over at 50 S. 16th St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,900 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is about $1,600/month, this spot is currently listed at $9,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, additional storage space, a round-the clock door person, on-site management, valet service, a media room, a business center and a residents lounge. In the unit, you can anticipate an open floor plan, massive windows with sweeping views, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, Miele and Subzero appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, remote control window shades and a separate office room. Pets aren't welcome in this deluxe house.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1414 S. Penn Square (Rittenhouse)
Then, here's this condo over at 1414 S. Penn Square in Rittenhouse. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,307 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is about $1,650/month, this pad is currently going for $7,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?
The building boasts gated entry, video com security, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center with a yoga room, a media room, chauffeur service and a business lounge. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, huge windows throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, a breakfast island, large closets, extra storage space, a master bedroom with en-sute bathroom featuring double vanities, built in mirrors and an oversized tub, marble bathroom floors, a balcony and garden access. Pets too can live in this opulent house.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
237 N. 23rd St. (Logan Square)
Next, check out this single-family home located at 237 N. 23rd St. in Logan Square. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at $7,000/month.
The building boasts garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. In the multi-level condo, you can expect an open floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, designer lighting, a large walk-in closet, master bedroom, a stand up glass-enclosed shower, on oversized tub and a wrap around balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this expansive rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
