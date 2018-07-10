Renting in Atlantic City: What will $900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Atlantic City if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2721 Boardwalk, #526
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2721 Boardwalk, #526.
In the unit, look for a balcony, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable.
3801 Atlantic Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3801 Atlantic Ave. It's also listed for $900/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, central heating, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
37 S. Iowa Ave., #1A
Here's a 473-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 37 S. Iowa Ave., #1A, that's going for $895/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and ceiling fans. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise".
104 S. Newton Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 104 S. Newton Ave. It's also listed for $895/month.
The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
3817 Ventnor Ave.
Located at 3817 Ventnor Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $850/month.
The apartment features a balcony, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and air conditioning. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable.
