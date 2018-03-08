REAL ESTATE

Renting In East Falls: What Will $1,500 Get You?

5500 Wissahickon Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Falls? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3425 W School House Ln.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 3425 W School House Ln.

In the rental, which has its own separate entrance, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a private patio and ample natural lighting. The main house features garage parking and outdoor space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4328 Ridge Ave.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4328 Ridge Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet space, hardwood floors and plenty of natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5500 Wissahickon Ave.




Here's a 687-square-foot apartment at 5500 Wissahickon Ave. that's going for $1,465 / month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and tennis courts. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News