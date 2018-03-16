REAL ESTATE

Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,400 Get You?

2332 Carpenter St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Graduate Hospital?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

2332 Carpenter St., #1d




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2332 Carpenter St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space; Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

712 S 16th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 712 S 16th St. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2209 Carpenter St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2209 Carpenter St. that's going for $1,395 / month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include a backyard and storage space. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1611 Christian St.




Located at 1611 Christian St., here's a 2,655-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,300/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News