Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,500 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Graduate Hospital?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1919 Christian St.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1919 Christian St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

909 S 20th St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home over at 909 S 20th St. It's also listed for $1,450 / month for its 734-square-feet of space. In the single-family home, there are a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

712 S 16th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 712 S 16th St., which is going for $1,400 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
