Renting in Harrisburg: What will $1,100 get you?

211 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harrisburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Harrisburg if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 Walnut St. (Downtown)




Listed at $1,099/month, this 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 211 Walnut St.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a breakfast nook, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

320 Market St. (Downtown)




Here's an 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 320 Market St. that's going for $1,095/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

221 N. Second St. (Downtown)




Then, check out this 543-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 221 N. Second St. It's listed for $1,075/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)
