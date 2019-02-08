Renting in Harrisburg: What will $600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Harrisburg with a budget of $600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
57 Balm St. (Allison Hill)
Listed at $575/month, this studio apartment is located at 57 Balm St.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. The unit offers carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
1619 Berryhill St.
Located at 1619 Berryhill St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $525/month.
The apartment boasts a gas stove, white cabinetry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Look out for a $300 deposit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is fairly bikeable.
259 Cumberland St., #3 (Midtown)
Also listed at $525/month, this 450-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 259 Cumberland St., #3.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, large windows and black cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is relatively bikeable.
