Renting in Harrisburg: What will $700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Harrisburg if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
925 N. Third St., #2 (Midtown)
Listed at $695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 925 N. Third St., #2.
The building features storage space and a roof deck. In the unit, expect high ceilings, carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
10 Argyle St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 10 Argyle St. It's listed for $675/month.
The apartment features a mix of carpeting, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
1515 Briggs St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1515 Briggs St. that's going for $650/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
