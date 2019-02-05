Renting in Harrisburg: What will $700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Harrisburg if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1109 Green St. (Midtown)
Listed at $700/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1109 Green St.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is fairly bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
719 N. Second St. (Capitol District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 719 N. Second St. It's listed for $695/month for its 900 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
10 Argyle St.
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 10 Argyle St. It's listed for $625/month.
The building features outdoor space. The apartment features central heating, carpeting and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $300 pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)