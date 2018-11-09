Renting in Lancaster: What will $700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Lancaster if you've got a budget of $700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
19 Pearl St. (West End)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 19 Pearl St. It's listed for $695/month for its 601 square feet of space.
The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, a stove and central heating. The building boasts assigned parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
524 Manor St. (Cabbage Hill)
Next, here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 524 Manor St. that's going for $675/month.
The apartment features exposed brick, tile flooring and a spacious kitchen with wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)
232 W. Chestnut St. (Central Business District)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 232 W. Chestnut St. It's also listed for $675/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)