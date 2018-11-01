Renting in Lancaster: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Lancaster if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
240 S. Queen St. (South Side)
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 240 S. Queen St.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, black appliances and closet space. The building has outdoor space and storage. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is fairly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
313 W. Lemon St. (Chestnut Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 313 W. Lemon St. It's listed for $750/month for its 784 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
19 Pearl St. (West End)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 19 Pearl St. It's listed for $725/month for its 601 square feet of space.
The furnished apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, white appliances and closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)