Renting in Lancaster: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Lancaster if you've got a budget of $800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
539 N. Plum St. (Ross)
Listed at $800/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 539 N. Plum St.
The unit offers both heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry and closet space. Storage space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.
247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 247 N. Duke St. It's listed for $795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, air conditioning and bay windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.
214 E. King St. (Mussertown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 214 E. King St. that's going for $750/month.
The unit has a private deck, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $30 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability and is bikeable.
10 S. Prince St. (Central Business District)
Next, check out this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 10 S. Prince St. It's also listed for $750/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, air conditioning, new carpeting and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is bikeable.
240 S. Queen St., #3 (South Side)
Finally, located at 240 S. Queen St., #3 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $745/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability and is fairly bikeable.
