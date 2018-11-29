Renting in Lancaster: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Lancaster if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
539 N. Plum St. (Ross)
Listed at $800/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 539 N. Plum St.
The unit features air conditioning and heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. The building offers extra storage. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
338 E. New St. (Ross)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 338 E. New St. It's also listed for $800/month.
The apartment boasts a balcony, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
10 S. Prince St. (Central Business District)
Then, check out this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 10 S. Prince St. It's listed for $750/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, new carpeting and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
240 S. Queen St., #3 (South Side)
Finally, located at 240 S. Queen St., #3 is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $745/month.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, new windows and a gas range. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Look out for a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)