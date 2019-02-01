Renting in Lancaster: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Lancaster if you've got a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 247 N. Duke St.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is very bikeable.
215 E. Fulton St. (Musser Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 215 E. Fulton St. It's also listed for $795/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is bikeable.
136 E. Walnut St., #3
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 136 E. Walnut St., #3, that's going for $750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is convenient for biking.
10 S. Prince St. (Central Business District)
Next, check out this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, zero-bathroom that's located at 10 S. Prince St. It's also listed for $750/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
