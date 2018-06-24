REAL ESTATE

Renting in Logan Square: What will $1,400 get you?

500 N. 18th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,773.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

500 N. 18th St.




Listed at $1,383/month, this 530-square-foot studio is located at 500 N. 18th St.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Building amenities include a business center, a fitness center, garage parking, a residents lounge, a roof deck, extra storage space and concierge service. Pet lovers are in luck: two pets are permitted per unit with a pet deposit and a monthly fee.

2025 Arch St., #F




Here's a 596-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2025 Arch St., that's going for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include extra storage. Pets are not welcome.

1 Franklin Town Blvd.




Next, check out this 315-square-foot studio that's located at 1 Franklin Town Blvd. It's listed for $1,337/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a small breakfast bar. The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cat owners rejoice: up to two cats are permitted per unit, pending a pet deposit.

