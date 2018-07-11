REAL ESTATE

Renting in Logan Square: What will $1,600 get you?

1666 Callowhill St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,775.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2121 Market St., #623




Listed at $1,600/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2121 Market St., #623.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and large windows. The building features laundry facilities on each floor, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1666 Callowhill St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1666 Callowhill St. It's listed for $1,595/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716 that's going for $1,550/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking, a door person and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News