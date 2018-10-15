REAL ESTATE

Renting in Logan Square: What will $2,100 get you?

1601 Race St., #908. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,790.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,100 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1601 Race St., #908




Up first, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1601 Race St., #908. It's listed for $2,055/month for its 600 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

230 N. 21st St., #503




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 230 N. 21st St., #503 that's also going for $2,055/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1600 Arch St., #919




Then, check out this 996-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1600 Arch St., #919. It's listed for $2,050/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
