Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Lower Merion Township if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
218 Lincoln Highway
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 218 Lincoln Highway.
The renovated unit has an updated kitchen, a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The building is near universities and within walking distance to all shopping. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1650 Oakwood Drive, #E303
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1650 Oakwood Drive, #E303. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 892 square feet of space.
The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
206 Forrest Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 206 Forrest Ave. that's also going for $1,395/month.
In the second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)