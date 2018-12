Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,400 get you?

218 Lincoln Highway

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Lower Merion Township if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 218 Lincoln Highway.The renovated unit has an updated kitchen, a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The building is near universities and within walking distance to all shopping. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1650 Oakwood Drive, #E303. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 892 square feet of space.The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 206 Forrest Ave. that's also going for $1,395/month.In the second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)