REAL ESTATE

Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,400 get you?

206 Forrest Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Lower Merion Township if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

218 Lincoln Highway






Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 218 Lincoln Highway.

The renovated unit has an updated kitchen, a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The building is near universities and within walking distance to all shopping. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1650 Oakwood Drive, #E303






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1650 Oakwood Drive, #E303. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 892 square feet of space.

The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

206 Forrest Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 206 Forrest Ave. that's also going for $1,395/month.

In the second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?
What does $2,400 rent you in Philadelphia, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Spring Garden, right now
What will $700 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
GoFundMe case: Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt appears in court
Girl battling cancer receives show of love from classmates
1 dead after fire in New Castle, Del. townhouse
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Show More
Trump to make Joint Chiefs announcement at Army-Navy game in Philly
Shooting turns into pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia
Car collides with tractor trailer in Tacony
Water floods Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
More News