Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lower Merion Township if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W
Listed at $1,500/month, this 944-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a door person, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.
97 Ashland Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 97 Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,475/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. The apartment has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
1001 City Ave.
Here's a 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1001 City Ave. that's going for $1,450/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
