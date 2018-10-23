REAL ESTATE

Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,500 get you?

97 Ashland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lower Merion Township if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W





Listed at $1,500/month, this 944-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a door person, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

97 Ashland Ave.





Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 97 Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,475/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. The apartment has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1001 City Ave.





Here's a 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1001 City Ave. that's going for $1,450/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
