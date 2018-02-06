REAL ESTATE

Renting In Ludlow: What Will $1,200 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ludlow?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month.

Read on for the listings.

1415 North Franklin St., #1




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1415 North Franklin St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1419 North Franklin St., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1419 North Franklin St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

707 W Girard Ave., #2r




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 707 W Girard Ave., which is going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a large closet, high ceilings and plenty of natural light.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and storage space. Both dogs and cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

