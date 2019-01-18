REAL ESTATE

Renting in Musser Park: What will $900 get you?

200 E. Lemon St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Musser Park?

According to Walk Score, this Lancaster neighborhood is extremely walkable and is very bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lancaster is currently hovering around $979.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

134 E. Lemon St.





Listed at $895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 134 E. Lemon St.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 E. Lemon St.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 200 E. Lemon St. It's listed for $850/month.

The building offers on-site management. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

247 N. Duke St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 247 N. Duke St. that's also going for $850/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
