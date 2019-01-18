Renting in Musser Park: What will $900 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Lancaster neighborhood is extremely walkable and is very bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lancaster is currently hovering around $979.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
134 E. Lemon St.
Listed at $895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 134 E. Lemon St.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
200 E. Lemon St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 200 E. Lemon St. It's listed for $850/month.
The building offers on-site management. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
247 N. Duke St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 247 N. Duke St. that's also going for $850/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)