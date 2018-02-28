REAL ESTATE

Renting In Old City: What Will $1,500 Get You?

116 S 7th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

315 Arch St., #708




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 580-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 315 Arch St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

48 N 3rd St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 48 N 3rd St. It's also listed for $1,495 / month.

In the corner unit, there are both hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers parking. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

24 Bank St.




Here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 24 Bank St. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed bricks. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

116 S 7th St.




Located at 116 S 7th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,445/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and great natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News