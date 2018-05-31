REAL ESTATE

Renting in Old City: What will $1,600 get you?

125 N. Fourth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old City is currently hovering around $1,690.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

125 N. Fourth St.




Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 125 N. Fourth St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

231 N. Third St.



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 231 N. Third St. that's also going for $1,595/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, closet space and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

38 N. Third St., #405




Next, check out this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 38 N. Third St. It's listed for $1,595/month.

Storage space is offered as a building amenity. In the top floor unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Small dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9 N. Ninth St., #804



Located at 9 N. Ninth St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and large windows. The building offers a fitness center, secured entry, assigned parking and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

117 Chestnut St.




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 117 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 550-square-feet of space.

Building amenities include secured entry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a smart TV and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
