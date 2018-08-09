Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4055 Ridge Ave. (Allegheny West)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4055 Ridge Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The building has a swimming pool, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large closets and extra storage space. Sorry pet owners, animals are not permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2232 Tasker St. (Point Breeze)
Also listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2232 Tasker St.
Building amenities include assigned parking and private outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1500 W. Champlost Ave. (Ogontz)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1500 W. Champlost Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Dogs are permitted on a case-by-case basis; sorry, no cats.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
125 W. Girard Ave. (Old Kensington)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 125 W. Girard Ave. that's going for $1,200/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a business center, a residents lounge, shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the condo, there are hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, high ceilings, large windows with horizontal blinds, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2430 S. Broad St. (Girard Estates)
Next, check out this 1,200-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2430 S. Broad St. It's listed for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include secured entry. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, chandeliers, large windows, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a bar area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)