Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1704 N. Second St., #1 (West Kensington)
First, check out this 2,352-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 1704 N. Second St., #1. It's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1240 Christian St. (Hawthorne)
Located at 1240 Christian St., here's a 2,135-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
709 N. Franklin St., #204 (East Poplar)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 709 N. Franklin St., #204. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry.l Cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1716 Pine St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
616 S. Fourth St. (Queen Village)
Finally, located at 616 S. Fourth St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
