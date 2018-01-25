Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Take a look at the listings, below.
333 W Girard Ave. (Old Kensington)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 960-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is located at 333 W Girard Ave. In the townhouse, you can expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has outdoor space and additional storage space. Pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1314 N Front St., #3 (Old Kensington)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1314 N Front St. It's also listed for $1,500 / month for its 700 square feet of space. The building offers garage parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3425 W School House Ln. (East Falls)
Here's a 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 3425 W School House Ln., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a patio and built-in storage. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
4308 Fleming St. (Manayunk)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4308 Fleming St. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
723 Sansom St., #2F (Old City)
Located at 723 Sansom St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/ month. In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are negotiable. (Check out the complete listing here.)
