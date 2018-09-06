Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1100 S. Broad St. (Point Breeze)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1100 S. Broad St.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis; sorry, no cats.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. (Riverfront)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 3 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2401 Pennsylvania Ave. (Spring Garden)
Here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., #2c55 that's going for $1,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management. In the light-filled unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, recessed lighting and closet space. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1845 E. Passyunk Ave. (East Passyunk)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1845 E. Passyunk Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
710 Chestnut St., #206 (Old City)
Here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 710 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,500/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)